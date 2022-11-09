Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Atta Bandial, has pleaded for formation of a ‘Judicial Commission’ comprising all available judges of the apex court to unearth facts behind a firing incident targeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The Prime Minister, in his letter, said the federal government would be indebted to the Supreme Court for consideration of its request in the interest of rule of law.

He assured that the federal government would provide full assistance to the commission in reaching to this objective.

It was stressed that in the opinion of the federal government, for the sake of actual factors and public confidence, the formation of the judicial commission is necessary.

The Prime Minister said the proposed Court’s commission should bring forth the facts and fix the responsibility.