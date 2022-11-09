Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in separate letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial, has pleaded for formation of judicial commissions comprising all judges of the apex court to probe to unearth facts behind the attack on PTI chief Imran Khan’s long march and the assassination of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The prime minister, in his first letter, assured that the federal government would provide full assistance to the ju- dicial commission in achieving this objective, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Tuesday. It was stressed that in the opinion of the federal government, for the sake of actual factors and public confidence, the formation of a judicial commission was necessary. The proposed court’s commission should bring forth the facts and fix the responsibility of the attack on the former prime minister, it was further prayed. The prime minister, in his letter, requested that the proposed commission could take into consideration five relevant questions, including which law enforcement body was responsible to provide security to the long march? Whether the relevant safety measures and SOPs were adopted for the protection of the participants of the long march and whether those were implemented! What were the actual factors behind the incident! What were the facts involving presence of more than one shooter, retaliatory firing, number of victims, and the nature of their injuries! the contents of the letter shared in Urdu language by the press wing said. Whether the law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities adopted the relevant investigation process! Whether they had collected the evidences and put in place the process to counter the situation on the spot! If not, then what were the shortcomings in the legal process! and what administrative authorities, law enforcement entities and provincial authorities were held responsible! Whether deliberate hurdles were being created in the investigation process! If hurdles were being created then who were the elements behind it and why they were doing so! the contents of the letter further said. Whether it was a conspiracy to murder PTI chairman or whether it was an individual act, and in any case, who were responsible! The prime minister, in his letter, said that the country was plunged into chaos and law and order situation after the occurrence of the sorrowful firing incident on a procession of Imran Khan in Wazirabad. Unfortunately, the contents of the letter said, the PTI’s Punjab government did not adhere to the legal procedures which were mandatory in such like situation. It was equally pathetic that the crime scene was not secured. The container where the incident took place and where the people received injuries, was not secured for the purpose of forensic examination. The medico-legal report of the PTI’s chairman was not compiled as he was rushed to a private hospital which was not a legal procedure. The process which was adopted after the incident, gave rise to suspicions that the provincial government and its responsible could tamper with the evidences. It amounted to mala fide manifestation that relevant legal procedures had not been adopted over the probe process and collection of evidences, the prime minister said in the letter, adding that the federal government had already addressed a letter to the provincial administration, expressing its serious reservations.