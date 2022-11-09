Share:

RAWALPINDI -The Food Department Rawalpindi and police have foiled a bid to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 650 bags of wheat and 220 ton super fine flour sacks, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday. Police also arrested two drivers and impounded two trucks being used to smuggle flour and super fine flour, he added. Separate cases have also been registered against the drivers while further investigation was underway, he said.

According to him, the officials of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a truckload (650 bags of wheat) and arrested the driver Sher Alam. Police registered a case against the accused and sent the accused to jail through a court of law. Likewise, police also detained another driver namely Naseer and seized a truck on charges of smuggling super fine flour. Case was registered against the accused, the spokesman said.