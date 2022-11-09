Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Police issued 77,832 fine tickets to vehicle owners/ drivers for not fastening seat belts and using cell phones during driving, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that a special campaign is underway to check traffic violations, while various squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, police have taken stern action against 54,999 motorists for not fastening seat belts during the drive and 23,833 motorists for using mobile phones.

SSP Traffic said that a campaign is underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules. He directed police officials to ensure the implementation of traffic rules irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police busted two dacoit gangs by arresting five active members involved in numerous robberies and recovered looted cash, gold ornament, mobile phone, valuables Rs 1.4 million and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that following the directions of the Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and on special orders of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha, CIA police team has evolved a comprehensive strategy against criminal elements involved in dacoity and theft incidents and to recover snatched and stolen valuables from their possession.

Under the supervision of SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi, a CIA police team, used the latest technology and human resources and arrested five members of two dacoit gangs. The accused were identified as Ahmed Nawaz, Shabbir Ahmed, Hasnain Sherazi, Faizan Shah and Zahir Shah. Police team also recovered gold ornaments, mobile phone, cash, valuables worth Rs. 1.4 million and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

The accused have previous records also and cases have been registered against them in PS Sangjani and Golra police stations. Further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations appreciated the police team performance and further directed that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.