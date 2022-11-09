Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have obtained the arrest warrants for several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from a court of law, ahead of resuming of Haqeeqi Azadi March from Wazirabad, informed sources on Tuesday. The leaders for whom the arrest warrants have been obtained by the officers of ICT police included former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Ali Amin Gandapur and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak, they said. Sources revealed that Ali Amin Gandapur and Pervez Khattak were already wanted by the police for their alleged involvement in other cases. According to sources, the ICT police high-ups approached a court of law and obtained arrest warrants for the senior leaders/ MPs. Raids are being conducted by the capital police to arrest the accused, sources claimed.