SUKKUR-Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday along with DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani and DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh had condoled with the heirs of the martyred Police officials in Mirpur Mathello, Sukkur and Larkana.

While talking to media, IGP Memon Sindh paid rich tributes to all the SHOs of Ghotki and specially praised SHO Ayub for killing notorious Dacoit Sulto Shar. Pledging to eliminate the dacoit culture, he said the Sindh Police has planned to launch a grand operation against them. He said the Sindh Police had restored the writ of the government in the lawless areas. Kashmore and Ghotki districts are still troubled but law and order situation in Shikarpur has improved now, the IGP said. He said the Sindh Police is capable of pursuing hard core criminals but required moral support from the public.

He said that Saturday’s tragic incident which left five Police officials dead was not the result of police negligence. He said the operation in the Ravanti in the riverine area of Ubaro would continue till such time that those responsible for killing police officials are brought to book. IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon also said a crackdown against the black sheep in Police department was underway and many of them have been punished.

The IGP said modern weapons and ammunition besides safety material would be provided to Police doing their duties in hard areas and added the Police Stations of the Katcha areas would be reinforced. Memon said the Police is also investigating the source of sophisticated weapons and ammunition supply to the dacoits.

Meanwhile,The first information report (FIR) of an attack on police camp in district Ghotki that killed five police cops, including a DSP and two SHOs, was registered on Monday against 70 dacoits, including Rahib Shar carrying Rs1 million head-money.

SHO Obaro Asghar Awan got an FIR registered on behalf of the state against the marytyrdom of DSP Obaro Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Mirpur Mathello Abdul Malik Kamaghar, SHO Khenjo Din Muhammad Leghari, constables Saleem Chachar and Jatoi Pitafi. The officers had gone to recover three hostages when they were attacked on Saturday by over 150 dacoits killing five and injuring others.

SHO Raavanti Ghulam Ali Brohi, SIP Aftab Bhutto and Constable Mumtaz Soomro were injured when outlaws attacked on the police camp. Mirpur Mathello, Obaro and its adjacent areas remained closed on Monday.