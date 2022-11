Share:

We as a nation are undoubtedly suffering socio-economic, political and ever-rising militant threats. But time needs to pinpoint the upcoming challenges which sound to be ever harmful to the coming generations. The most important component to be deemed is to adequately prepare our youth for the fight of the future and secure them from the presently vulnerable lights of the country. Our youth are our most powerful asset to take charge of Pakistan in future.

MUHAMMAD AZWAR,

Rajanpur.