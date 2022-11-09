Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has commended the excellent performance by Pakistan team in the semi-final against New Zealand and wished them good luck for the final.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), the President especially lauded Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and youngster Muhammad Harris for their good play.

He said our team has made us proud.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Pakistan cricket team on making it to the final with an incredible come back.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), he said the victory is testimony of passion, commitment and discipline.

Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for a stellar performance against New Zealand in the semi-final.

He wished the team good luck for final.