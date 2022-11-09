Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior legal and constitutional experts suggest that President Arif Alvi cannot take any drastic decision on the letter written to him by former PM Imran Khan, requesting that as the Supreme Commander of armed forces under Article 243 (2) of the Constitution, take note of the “serious wrongdoings that undermine Pakistan’s national security”. The letter also urged President Alvi to lead an inquiry to identify and “hold those perpetrators accountable for assassination attempt on him. A senior constitutional practitioner, who is part of the government legal team, told The Nation in background information that the President’s Office is ceremonial and has no authority to issue directives to armed forces on the letter written by Imran Khan. “The real powers rest with the executive and federal cabinet and the president cannot act without the recommendations of the prime minister,” the constitutional expert suggested. However, when contacted, senior advocate and former law minister Babar Awan, who represents Imran Khan in the superior judiciary, said under the Constitution, the president of Pakistan is fully authorised to issue directives to the armed forces on the letter written by PTI chief Imran Khan.