ISLAMABAD     -    Senior legal and constitutional  experts suggest that President  Arif Alvi cannot take any drastic decision on the letter written to him by former PM Imran  Khan, requesting that  as the Supreme Commander  of armed forces under  Article 243 (2) of the Constitution,  take note of the  “serious wrongdoings that  undermine Pakistan’s national  security”. The letter  also urged President Alvi to  lead an inquiry to identify  and “hold those perpetrators  accountable for assassination  attempt on him. A  senior constitutional practitioner,  who is part of the  government legal team, told  The Nation in background  information that the President’s  Office is ceremonial  and has no authority to  issue directives to armed  forces on the letter written  by Imran Khan. “The real  powers rest with the executive  and federal cabinet  and the president cannot  act without the recommendations  of the prime minister,”  the constitutional expert  suggested. However,  when contacted, senior advocate  and former law minister  Babar Awan, who represents  Imran Khan in the  superior judiciary, said under  the Constitution, the  president of Pakistan is fully  authorised to issue directives  to the armed forces  on the letter written by PTI  chief Imran Khan.

