Share:

In this technology world, contact and monitoring of privacy constitute private-sector spying and are overly problematic. However, Article 14 of the Constitution recognises the right to protection of a person’s right to privacy in their residence and to their dignity as a basic right. The information we provide to seemingly innocuous social media firms may be used to create psychological profiles of us, influence our political preferences, and polarise our democracies. Hackers can easily access the phone if they follow users on social media and look at their profiles. Search engines record user data and make it available to everyone, including any agency. Although we willingly share our data, we are unaware that doing so could make us victims of terrorism.

Furthermore, political rivals in Pakistan are threatening one another with claims of phone tapping, but no one is showing any real concern over these users’ privacy. How a PM or other high official’s phone can be so easily hacked is shameful and not a good sign for other officials, such as the other country’s ambassador to Pakistan, or for how that official may feel secure while attending high-level meetings at the Pakistani PM’s house. There is a risk to privacy, but no one seems to care or prioritise this. If a hacker can do this to high-ranking politicians like the PM, how much privacy damage has been caused by ordinary people who are still unaware?

On the other hand, when companies and governments store our personal data, our privacy is compromised. In order to fulfil and secure the promise of Article 14, our legislatures and courts must act quickly to recognise and affirm our right to keep our information private. If they don’t, Pakistani citizens risk losing their right to privacy. As a result, privacy, which has undoubtedly become the hottest topic since phone taps, should be protected and the citizens of Pakistan should be assured that all of their data, regardless of format, is in safe hands.

Therefore, the government should act right away and put into effect the law that already exists regarding privacy, as ordinary people are also affected and feel threatened. It is imperative that the government prosecute suspicious individuals and punish them in accordance with the law. Many parties, including companies, governments, hackers, stalkers, and other third parties, have access to our personal information. There are risks involved, and laws and policies must effectively address these demands in order to protect our personal data, which is now more accessible than ever. Hopefully, this hot topic will bring a drastic change in the days to come.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL,

Padidan Town.