LAHORE -Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has said that at present, there are ample surplus stocks of sugar available in the country, amounting to one billion dollars. In a statement, a spokesman of PSMA said since last one year approximately, the sugar industry is reminding the government to export this surplus stock of sugar but even after checking these stocks through FBR’s Track and Trace System and confirmation from other government departments, the federal govt is not giving permission to export this excess sugar. He further said that the sugar mills will again make surplus sugar amounting to one billion dollars after the next crushing season. The rates of sugar are continuously decreasing in the international market.

If the government will not pay attention to this matter then the international rates will fall to the extent that the government will find no other option but to give subsidy to export this surplus stock of sugar.

The spokesman said that if the government will not give permission for export of sugar then the sugar mills of Pakistan will not be in a position to start the crushing season. Currently, the sugar mills have ample stocks of sugar and the same surplus stock amounting to approximate one billion dollars will be available in the next crushing season. This shows that there will be no shortage of sugar in the country rather the availability of excess stock now which eventually will compound after the next crushing season.