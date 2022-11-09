Share:

PESHAWAR - First information report (FIR) has been filed against dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers by police authorities for staging protest outside the official residence of Peshawar corps commander, in the wake of firing on party chairman Imran Khan a few days ago. A police official confirmed that the East Cantt Police Station had lodged an FIR, but no further details could be shared due to the sensitive nature of the case. According to reports, a number of people had been charged in the FIR, whose copy was not shared with the media persons. The official further said that those charged were being identified using CCTV footage and Nadra records in order to arrest them on charges of causing a law and order situation and damaging a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) on the Khyber Road outside the residence of the Peshawar corps commander a few days ago. Meanwhile, speaking to media on Tuesday, KP Minister Taimur Jhagra said that the PTI activists should not have chanted slogans outside the corps commander house.