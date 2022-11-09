Share:

Protests against the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan entered the third day in Rawalpindi. Workers have blocked several roads and continued their protests in Rawalpindi.

Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, Gulzar Quaid Old Airport Road, Sarai Kal Chowk Taxila, Rata Shah Chowk Margalla, Motorway M2, Islamabad near Lahore Toll Plaza have been closed due to ongoing protests at various places.

Protesters have also blocked the road towards Rawalpindi near Swan Bridge SOS Village, while traffic is being directed on one side of the road, due to the closure of roads. The traffic system in Murree remained severely affected for the third day today.

On the other hand, the PTI’s sit-in near the GT Road Swan Bridge caused long lines of cargo vehicles and halted other traffic, including that of passenger cars.