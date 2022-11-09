Share:

Swabi - Following intra-party rights in Swabi district, provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Pervez Khattak on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Biland Iqbal Tarakai, uncle of KP Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai. The media has access to the show-cause notice after it was released late on Monday. According to party insiders, the conflict erupted on October 17 during the dedication of a college building. “You (Biland Iqbal) have grossly violated party discipline by giving false, baseless and objectionable statements against party policies and guidelines using abusive, defamatory and inappropriate language against the party leadership and creating rife and division in the party ranks and files,” the show-cause notice reads. It also states that “It is a serious violation of party rules as per constitution.” The notice further states that “You (Biland) are obliged to submit a reply within two days of this notice outlining why your party membership should not be cancelled.” The notice states that Biland is no longer permitted to serve in any party office or represent the party. It merits a mention here that a video went viral on the social media, showing Minister Shahram Khan and his uncle Biland Iqbal arguing and exchanging harsh words over the inauguration of the project in Swabi district a month ago. On the occasion, the police and supporters had intervened in the matter and stopped a physical clash between the two PTI leaders