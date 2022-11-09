Share:

LAHORE - A good number of PTI workers mainly from its youth wing and the Insaf lawyers forum held a joint protest outside IG Punjab office here on Tuesday to express their disapproval of the FIR lodged by the police regarding the Wazirabad incident. The workers protested against the police chief for not registering an FIR with the three names mentioned by the PTI chairman Imran Khan. The participants of the demonstration chanted slogans against the incumbent IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar. “If the FIR is not filed against the accused named by Imran Khan, we will surround the Chief Minister’s House”, they threatened. The protestors also demanded the resignation of IG Punjab for his alleged failure to provide security to the marchers and the inordinate delay in the registration of FIR of the attack on ex-premier Imran Khan. Earlier, there has been a lot of anger within the PTI regarding the conduct of IGP during and after the gun attack on the PTI chairman. PTI’s Vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his press conference on Sunday condemned the IGP with very strong words and also awarded him with harsh titles. Qureshi also said that the PTI was not satisfied with the performance of IGP and the provincial cabinet also raised questions over his performance. Speaking to The Nation, Malik Ahad Awan, Information Secretary PTI Youth Wing said the FIR filed by the Punjab police was not satisfactory at all. “The FIR should be immediately registered on the accused named by Chairman Imran Khan. The double standards of the Punjab police have come to light. IG Punjab immediately resigned from his post.