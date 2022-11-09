Share:

Writes letter to federal govt.

LAHORE - Following a dispute between Punjab and the central government over the appointment of a new chief secretary, the two governments are again face to face over the appointment of a new police chief in the province. The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the federal government to withdraw IGP Faisal Shahkar from the province expressing its no confidence in his performance in the wake of PTI’s long march protest involving the gun attack on Imran Khan and the issue of registration of FIR of the incident. The development comes after Faisal Shahkar himself wrote a letter to the Establishment Division on Sunday requesting his repatriation; and the subsequent refusal of the federal government asking him to continue working on the current assignment. The official letter written by the Punjab government to the federal government states that the provincial government in it’s meeting held on 04-11-2022 had unanimously shown its no confidence in the performance of the Provincial Police officer pertaining to security measures, handling of long March and the incident which took place on 3rd of November in Wazirabad. The letter also said that in view of the aforementioned concerns shown by the provincial cabinet the services of the Provincial Police officer should be withdrawn from the province with immediate effect. It is pertinent to mention here that IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar had also requested the federal government to pull him out of Punjab through a letter to Establishment division on 6th of November. The IG Punjab was facing a backlash after the delay in the registration of FIR of the attack on ex-premier Imran Khan. In his written request to the Secretary Establishment Division, Faisal Shahkar had stated that he was unable to continue his duties as IG Punjab due to personal reasons. The request also said that it was impossible for him to continue on his current assignment, therefore, his services should be withdrawn from the province and placed at the disposal of the federal government. Faisal Shahkar was under immense pressure before the registration of FIR from the center and Punjab. Both the governments were exerting pressure on the IG regarding filing of FIR of their choice of the attack on Imran Khan. The PTI which is the coalition partner of the current Provincial government has raised concerns over the conduct of IG Punjab on the issue. Vice president Shah Mehmood while talking to media representatives on Saturday said that the conduct of IG Punjab was non-satisfactory and he was under pressure from someone. After the delay in the FIR, the Supreme Court summoned IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and asked him to explain the reason for the delay in the registration of the FIR. In his statement given in the Supreme Court, IG Punjab said that the Punjab government itself had prevented him from registering the FIR of the incident. Following the decision of the Supreme Court, the Punjab Police registered an FIR on the complaint of the police of the attack on Imran Khan, after which the IG Punjab was further criticized by the PTI that in the FIR as the accused named by Imran Khan were not even mentioned.