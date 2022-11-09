Share:

The Punjab government on Tuesday proposed three names to the federal government for the appointment of the Punjab IG.

After the approval of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the proposed names of the panel have been sent to the federal government – Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Aamir Zulfiqar and Ghulam Mehmood Dogar. In the application, sent by the Punjab government, it has been stated that out of the three proposed officers, one should be appointed as the provincial police officer of Punjab as IG Faisal Shahkar has refused to continue his services.

The Punjab cabinet has also expressed reservations about the performance of the Punjab IG in the gunfire attack in Wazirabad, while the provincial government demanded the Establishment Division to withdraw the services of Faisal Shahkar as the Punjab IG.

On the other side, the federal government refused to withdraw the services of Faisal Shahkar. The establishment division has ordered Faisal Shahkar to continue his services as Punjab IG.

According to the establishment division, no considerations were made to withdraw the services of Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar, adding that Faisal Shahkar – in a written statement – had asked the federal government to withdraw his services as the Punjab IG, because he does not want to render his services in Punjab.