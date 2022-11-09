Share:

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi reassured the resumption of party's much-touted anti-government long march tomorrow (Thursday), after almost a week-long pause due to PTI chair Imran Khan's injury in an attempt on his life while his convoy passed through Wazirabad last week.

PTI has changed its plans for the third time and rescheduled the resumption of the long march for a second since the attempt on Khan's life.

The protests against the attack "continue across Pakistan", with PTI insisting on the registration of FIR against the assassination bid as per the demands of the victim and "independent inquiry" into the matter.

The party had rejected the FIR straight away when it was finally registered several days after the attack on Supreme Court's orders, calling it "a mockery law". Despite no change in PTI's resolve in "achieving target", survey shows most Pakistanis have rejected the march.