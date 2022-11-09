Share:

Rain-wind as well as thunderstorm and snow over hilly areas is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated hailstorm may occur during the forecast period. Dry weather is likely in other parts of the country.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta seven, Gilgit thirteen, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad ten degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Jammu, cloudy/chances of rain-thunderstorm and snow over mountains in Leh, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain- thunderstorm and snow over mountains in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian six degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus three, Anantnag and Baramulla five degree centigrade.