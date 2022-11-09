Share:

ISLAMABAD -Pakistani rupee Tuesday remained flat against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs221.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs225.5 and Rs227.75 respectively. The price of Euro against rupee increased by Rs1.57 to close at Rs221.76 against the previous close of Rs220.19. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs3.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs254.48 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs250.72.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remained unchanged to close at Rs60.34 and Rs58.98 respectively.