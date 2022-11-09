Share:

SHARM EL-SHEIKH-Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is putting the climate at risk, said Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in an address at COP27, the United Nations climate summit, on Tuesday.

“The consequence[s] of Russia’s aggression are crisis and huge costs which put at risk timely implementation of climate transition as well as timely attainment of the intended goals,” said Duda at the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “It has also generated additional emissions exceeding the level of those produced by a number of developing countries within the scope of one year,” he added. “The world, however, has the right to ask where we have moved our production. For if we have moved it into non-European countries, then we should not forget that our responsibility has not disappeared.”

Over the next two weeks, negotiators from nearly 200 countries will prod each other to raise their clean energy ambitions at the 27th annual UN climate summit.