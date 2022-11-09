Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday warned the provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to fulfil their responsibility of clearing roads and highways, especially leading to the federal capital Islamabad, or face the constitutional consequences. Addressing a press conference here, he said the police was protecting the PTI protesters when the commuters argued with them on the issue of blockade of roads and highways. “The interior ministry has reminded the province through a letter of their responsibility of clearing the roads,” he said and added the commuters were in pain due to the road blockades. He asked the provinces to fulfil their responsibilities otherwise it would have constitutional consequences. The interior minister also asked the Peshawar High Court, Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court chief justices to take notice of this situation. “It [road blocking] is a violation of the law,” he added. He said Imran Khan was fulfilling his anti- state agenda. “Now they [PTI workers] are causing nuisance to the commuters, away from the limits of Islamabad,” he said. The interior minister said the people have rejected their [Imran Khan] ‘fitna’, ‘fasad’ march and added there are only few thousand people who have come out for protest on the PTI’s call. He also condemned Imran’s ‘efforts’ to malign journalists, saying Imran Khan used to present himself as a preacher thus provoking the people. He said the accused in the Wazirabad case is self-motivated and has no link with any of the political parties. He said those who want to bring revolution in the country could not register an FIR as per their demand. On the team investigating murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, he said some more issues need to be investigated. He said prima facie, Arshad Sharif was a victim of target killing as he questioned the stance adopted by the Kenyan police. “He was murdered,” Sana added. He said two persons Waqar and Khurram need to be investigated in connection with the case. He said the team members would also visit Dubai to collect evidence. Sanaullah said that no evidence was found to support the narrative that he was shot dead in a case of “mistaken identity”. On the night of October 23, Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police. Initially, the Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”. However, reports from the Kenyan media later reconstructed the events surrounding the killing. The government subsequently formed a team which travelled to Kenya to investigate the killing. Sanaullah also said that shots were fired at Sharif’s car in a “very technical manner”. “How did the police know where Arshad was sitting [in the car]? In my view, the shooters knew who Arshad Sharif was and where he was sitting in the vehicle. The driver also knew what was about to happen and where,” the interior minister added. He said that the police had not yet returned the belongings acquired from the crime scene. “We have gotten a lot of things […] but some of them are still in their [Kenyan police’s] custody.” Talking about the grievances of Sharif’s mother regarding the investigation, Sanaullah said that the chief justice could take her feedback regarding before appointing a new head of the commission to probe the murder