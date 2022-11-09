Share:

KARACHI- A high-level meeting was held between the Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed and Director General Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday, which took stock of illegal foreign exchange activities. A comprehensive plan of action was devised against illegal foreign exchange businesses being carried out in the country, said SBP statement. It was agreed during the meeting that concerted joint effort was required to apprehend and implicate the illegal foreign exchange operators and speculators across the country. Accordingly, SBP and FIA have jointly initiated action against illegal foreign exchange operators in the country. To this effect, joint teams from SBP and FIA shall identify and take penal/legal action against the perpetrators so as to curb speculation and the grey market. The teams, while remaining within the legal mandate allowed to them by the relevant laws, would crack down on all illegal foreign exchange operators and businesses across Pakistan. Banks and Exchange Companies are authorized by the SBP to carry out Foreign Exchange business in Pakistan. Involvement of any person or entity, other than banks and Exchange Companies, in foreign exchange business is illegal under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act- 1947. The illegal foreign exchange business also adversely affects the open market exchange rate and increases the gap between the interbank and open market exchange rate.