The Supreme Court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case against the lifetime disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda till the week starting from November 21.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), conducted the hearing.

“At the last hearing, we had asked two questions. Faisal Vawda’s lawyer Waseem Sajjad has submitted a reply after working really hard,” CJP Umar Ata Bandial remarked.

“New judges are coming to the Supreme Court. This case can be handed over to a new bench. One of us will join the new bench,” he added.

“My request is that this very bench should conduct one more hearing and end the case,” lawyer for the election commission pleaded with the court.

“We will make a decision regarding the formation of the bench and let you know,” the CJP said to the lawyer for the election commission.

“A copy of the reply of Faisal Vawda’s lawyer should be provided to the lawyer for the election commission,” he directed.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till November 21.