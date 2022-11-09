Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan is the vision of Allama Iqbal and his birthday should be celebrated with great zeal and fervor, besides following his teachings devotedly and passionately. Allama Iqbal, PTI Leader from NA-137 Okara, Chaudhry Aurangzeb said this on the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal. “Pakistan was envisioned by Allama Iqbal and we praise him for his vision and devotion and also acknowledge that he was the great leader who gave the concept of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinents. But, unfortunately, we do not follow what he taught. There is a dire need to follow his teachings if we want to see Pakistan progressing by leaps and bound.”