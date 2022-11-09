Share:

Islamabad-The state owned Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) have sought the OGRA’s nod for upto 1,294.02/MMBTU or 237 percent increase in average prescribed gas tariff for the ongoing fiscal year.

In two separate petitions submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirements/Prescribed Prices for FY 2022-23, SNGPL and SSGC have sought an increase of 1,294.02/MMBTU and Rs667.44/MMBTU respectively in average prescribed gas prices effective from July 1, 2022. In its petition submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), SNGPL has pleaded to increase the prescribed average gas tariff of the company from the existing 545.89/MMBTU to Rs1,839.92/MMBTU or a hike of 237.05 percent.

The petition is filed under Section 8(2) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 read with Rule 4(3) of Natural Gas Tariff Rules, 2002 for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirements/Prescribed Prices for FY 2022-23. The petitioner has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement for FY 2022-23 at Rs178.814 billion, including Rs445 million on account of LPG Air-mix project tor FY 2022-23 seeking increase in the average prescribed price by Rs488.08/MMBTU effective from July 1, 2022.

The petitioner has also included Rs295.268 billion— being shortfall pertaining with previous years—thereby seeking total increase in average prescribed price by Rs1,294.02/MMBTU with effect from 1st July, 2022 to compensate for increase in cost of the gas and other components.

In the petition, SNGPL has estimated RLNG cost of service at Rs1,015.64/MMBTU for 2022-23 including Rs762.44/MMBTU on account of differential impact of RLNG diversion. Similarly, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has requested OGRA to increase the average prescribed gas price of the company by Rs667.44/MMBTU from the existing tariff of Rs692.67/MMBTU to Rs1,360.07/MMBTU or 96.36 percent.

In the tariff petition submitted to OGRA for Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement/Prescribed Prices for FY. 2022-23, SSGC has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement for FY 2022-23 at Rs184.881 billion including Rs33.787 billion of un-recoup shortfall for FY 2021-2022, seeking increase in average prescribed price by Rs667.44/MMBTU in its prescribed prices effective from July 1, 2022 to compensate for increase m cost of gas and others components.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has also estimated Rs26.23/MMBTU for the RLNG service during FY 2022-23. For the UFG adjustments above the benchmark, SNGPL has claimed Rs13.89/MMBTU, while SSGC has not demanded any adjustment of the UFG above benchmark. The OGRA has invited comments from the stakeholders of both SNGPL and SSGC regarding the increase in the average prescribed gas prices.