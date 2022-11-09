Share:

Khyber - A sizable group of students of Technical College Bara on Tuesday protested in front of the Bara Press Club demanding the administration of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Public School, a private school, to vacate their hostel, given to them under a four-year contract. They carried placards inscribed with their demands and chanted slogans at the private school administration for getting hold of the college hostel. Speaking on the occasion, students’ leader Qadeer Afridi said that despite the expiration of the four-year lease contract of the hostel they refused to evacuate the building. We have expressed our concerns to Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Assistant Commissioner Bara as well as parliamentarians, but sadly, they have chosen to ignore our issues, he continued. The protesters said that they will use all available channels to get their rights and threatened to boycott their lectures and launch an ongoing agitation in conjunction with students from other colleges until they get control of their hostel.