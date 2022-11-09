Share:

North Korea on Wednesday fired an “unspecified” ballistic missile, South Korea said.

In a statement, the South Korean military said the missile was fired toward the East Sea.

Japanese Prime Minister's office also confirmed the latest missile launch by Pyongyang, adding it was “a suspected ballistic missile.”

No further details were available.

North Korea recently launched around two dozen missiles, apparently in response to five-day large-scale combined air drills by South Korea and the US, further escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.