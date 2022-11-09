Share:

Militants armed with rockets and grenades attacked Zaghzai police station on Wednesday, murdering two officers and wounding two others in South Waziristan’s Barmal district.

According to police sources, the martyrs include Hameedullah and Farmanullah, the attackers set fire to the police vehicle, the gunmen also took a vehicle along with government weapons while fleeing.