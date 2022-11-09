Share:

SARGODHA - Universities of Sargodha and Okara have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration to promote research work and sharing knowledge. A spokesman for the Sargodha University said on Tuesday that the two universities would also provide internship opportunities to their students and also organise joint conferences, seminars, workshops and lectures, and together for inter-university research activities and innovation. He said students would be allowed to use research laboratories and other facilities of both universities. Mutual access to academic, publications and other information would be ensured. A formal ceremony for signing of the MoU was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Committee Room. Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas and University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid signed the agreement.