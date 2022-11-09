Share:

SYDNEY-After South Africa get defeated by the Netherlands, Pakistan got a chance to compete in the semifinals against the toppers of the group one table New Zealand, who appears strong on paper, but history defies when they face off with the unpredictable Pakistan in the first T20 World Cup semifinal in Sydney, Australia.

Unlike Pakistan, the Kiwis finished on the top of the group one table. On the other hand, Pakistan faced a miraculous journey in the last four matches. New Zealand followed the winning streak upon the champs of Australia, Sri Lanka and the Irelands. Pakistan captain Babar Azam faced two losses against India and Zimbabwe up front was probably thinking of the departure plans when the Netherlands provided favour after defeating South Africa in the semifinals race. At last, the only thing for Pakistan had to do was to defeat Bangladesh in the afternoown of that day and they did it to reach the semifinals.

Pakistan also have a history better than New Zealand, who lost all the previous World Cup semifinals in T20I and ODI formats. New Zealand faltering at the big stage of a white-ball tournament is also not a secret. They have consistently reached the semifinals in the last four World Cups but never managed to win the trophy.

The Black Caps of Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be back at the same venue where they rattled Australia and Sri Lanka’s top order as they would look for a strong start and took up the lead. At the moment Pakistan has a lucky victory but they also have a strong bowling attack. The pacer is nice to lead the team to victory.

“On any given day, anything can happen,” said former Australia opener Hayden, who is acting as a mentor to the Pakistan team. “[All-rounder] Shadab Khan actually said something very significant in the dugout the other day when we were playing our last match: ‘welcome to Pakistan cricket’. “It’s an incredible experience. It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but a ride that I wouldn’t have any other way,” he added.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said: “The fickle nature of T20 and the competitive nature of the tournament, with all teams beating each other, means there’s not a reliance on one or two players. “There have been a number of players that have stood up on a number of occasions, and everybody certainly has put their hand up. It’s really trying to play together as a team and focus on that. “We’re certainly focused on our challenge. And it’s a strong Pakistan.”

SQUADS (FROM):

PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (capt), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, M Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, M Wasim Jr, M Rizwan, Haris Rauf, M Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult.