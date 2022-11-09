Share:

United States (US) has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price while briefing the newsmen in Washington on Tuesday said that violence has no place in politics and we are concerned about what has happened in Pakistan in recent days.

He said that all parties should never resort to violence. They should express their disagreements peacefully, using – employing universal rights – freedom of expression, freedom of assembly – but violence is never the answer.

US State Department spokesperson said that we’re deeply committed to Pakistan, which has a long history of and democratic identity. We stand with the people of Pakistan, he said.

“We do that as a matter of course in Pakistan. We’ll continue to have those conversations with Pakistani authorities.”