Reports have emerged that the World Bank has agreed to provide more than $3 billion to Pakistan for infrastructure development in the energy sector. This is an encouraging development given our energy generation and sustainability woes, especially in light of the difficult decisions the government has had to take in recent months regarding electricity prices.

The international lender is also assisting in the Dasu Hydropower project, in addition to helping provinces install solar projects and assisting with other energy efficiency and conservation programmes. It is good to see that the focus is on renewable energy sources because our current energy mix is not feasible given our current economic situation, and more importantly our vulnerability to climate change.

Recent reports revealed that Pakistan is spending 66 percent of its foreign exchange reserves on fuel imports, approximately a cumulative sum of $21.43 billion. Of course, a lot of this is also because of the commodity shocks around the world induced by the war in Ukraine, but at a time when the country needs to exercise austerity, this trend cannot continue. Therefore, the only solution is to alter our energy mix and invest in infrastructure so that the energy sector can be more sustainable going forward.

Also, while it is encouraging to see the World Bank offer assistance on projects such as Dasu and others, we must come up with and adhere to an implementation timeline. This is an issue that plagues other sectors as well and can be traced back to our governance approach which needs an overhaul. Not only are these projects of critical importance, but we can also not afford the cost implications that come with implementation delays.