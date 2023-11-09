Thursday, November 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

16th CNS Amateur Golf Championship inaugurated

16th CNS Amateur Golf Championship inaugurated
OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD - The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2023 was formally inaugurated on Wednes­day at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) Islamabad. 

Commander North and Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (North) Com­modore Khan Mahmood Asif was the chief guest and inaugurated the event during the opening cer­emony which was attended by civ­il and military dignitaries, spon­sors and golf players. Briefing the media, he said that the four-day event, taking place from Novem­ber 9 to 12, would be conducted in various categories. 

“The matches will be played in four major categories includ­ing men amateurs (54 holes), women amateurs (36 holes), seniors match (36 holes) and juniors match (18 holes),” he said and added: “In addition to main categories, an invitational match (09 holes) for the invited guests and sponsors will also be played.” Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will be chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship to be held on Nov 12.

Sindh minister disappointed over slow revenue case progress in Hyderabad

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023