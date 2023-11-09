16th CNS Amateur Golf Championship inaugurated

ISLAMABAD - The 16th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2023 was formally inaugurated on Wednes­day at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) Islamabad.

Commander North and Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (North) Com­modore Khan Mahmood Asif was the chief guest and inaugurated the event during the opening cer­emony which was attended by civ­il and military dignitaries, spon­sors and golf players. Briefing the media, he said that the four-day event, taking place from Novem­ber 9 to 12, would be conducted in various categories.

“The matches will be played in four major categories includ­ing men amateurs (54 holes), women amateurs (36 holes), seniors match (36 holes) and juniors match (18 holes),” he said and added: “In addition to main categories, an invitational match (09 holes) for the invited guests and sponsors will also be played.” Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will be chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship to be held on Nov 12.