Thursday, November 09, 2023
2 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Chitral operation

STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The security forces killed two terrorists while four were injured in an intelligence-based operation in general area Ursoon near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Chitral District. According to the ISPR, on Tuesday night, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Ursoon near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Chitral District. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists were sent to hell while four terrorists got seriously injured. Sanitization of the surrounding areas was also carried out to neutralize any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation by Security forces of Pakistan, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, said the ISPR further.

