215 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab remains in the clutches of dengue outbreak as 215 new cases were recorded on Wednesday. According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 10,758 confirmed Dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.Lahore took the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 4,675 cases so far, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,414, Multan with 1,069, Faisalabad with 518, and Gujranwala with 969 cases. During the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 117 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 31, Multan 9, Gujranwala 29, Faisalabad 14, Sheikhupura 5, Rahimyar Khan 2,where as Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Khushab and Bhakkar each reported one case of dengue. Currently, 192 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 103 of them in Lahore district hospitals. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat the outbreak. For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to contain the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.