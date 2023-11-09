4,369 bikes, 2,446 mobiles snatched in October: CPLC

KARACHI-The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in October 2023 in Karachi, a private TV channel reported. According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 4,396 motorbikes were stolen in October, while 817 two-wheelers were snatched at gunpoint.

The CPLC report further said, 182 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 25 vehicles were snatched at gunpoint. The CPLC said 54 snatched or stolen vehicles and 265 motorbikes were recovered. The cases of kidnapping for ransom and extortion witnessed a surge in Karachi in October as 13 cases were reported during the month. The 9,464 citizens were deprived of their cellphones during the first four months of 2023, out of which only 161 were recovered.