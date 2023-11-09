After PML-N’s alliance with MQM, Nawaz plans Balochistan visit

LAHORE - The supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to embark on a visit to Balochistan on November 13 to meet with prominent political figures and explore the prospects of forging electoral alliances with various political parties in the region, it has been learnt.

Party insiders have confirmed that the party’s chief will be present in Balochistan for this crucial visit, and he is set to hold meetings with more than 20 influential political figures from the province, many of whom are expected to declare their affiliation with the PML-N. Furthermore, there are indications that a seat adjustment agreement with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) may also reached during this visit. Following such a collaboration in Sindh, this could be a significant development in Balochistan politics. In addition to these crucial political meetings, Nawaz Sharif will also meet with the party’s new regional organization in Balochistan to strengthen the party in the province, according to party sources.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League (N)’s special meeting of the central council to deliberate on the Palestine issue has faced its second postponement, party’s spokesperson said on Wednesday. Originally scheduled for November 4, the meeting was rescheduled for November 11.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League-N issued a statement attributing the postponement of the general council meeting on the Palestine issue to a health emergency caused by smog. The decision to postpone the meeting was made to safeguard the well-being of attendees and the general public, in line with government regulations imposed during a smart lockdown in Lahore. The spokesperson also mentioned that the new date for the meeting will be announced soon. Also, PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and the party president Shehbaz Shari paid a visit to the Governor House on Wednesday to offer their condolences on the passing of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s wife who passed away last month. Nawaz Sharif extended his sympathy and shared the grief with the Governor of Punjab and his family over the loss of his wife. He acknowledged the profound impact of such a loss on one’s personal life and children, describing it as a significant life challenge.