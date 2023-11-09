Thursday, November 09, 2023
Attock Police nabs 33 criminals in successful operations  

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Attock Police during the last one month under the command of District Police Officer Attock Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan arrested 33 criminals, a total of 68 cases of narcotics were registered, including more than 48 kg of hashish,  02 kg of heroin and  94 liters of liquor was recovered . 

  A press release issued from police headquarters says this . As per the press release , 42 cases of illegal weapons were registered which include 37 pistols, 02 rifles, 06 shot guns, 01 Kalashnikov and 198 bullets were recovered .  04 cases of gambling were registered and an amount of Rs 3445500 was recovered . During the same month cracked down was carried out on 04 dacoit gangs and arrested 13 accused and recovered an amount of Rs. 01 crore 27 lakh 71 thousand from the accused.  Attock police recovered stolen goods worth Rs.03 crore 29 lakhs in the month of October and handed them over to the owners.

