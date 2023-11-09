Attock’s DC prioritises quality education, healthcare  

ATTOCK - Under the command of District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, Attock Police have arrested 33 criminals over the past month. A total of 68 narcotics cases were registered, resulting in the recovery of more than 48 kg of hashish, 02 kg of heroin, and 94 liters of liquor, according to a press release from the police headquarters.

The press release also revealed that 42 cases of illegal weapons were registered, including 37 pistols, 02 rifles, 06 shotguns, 01 Kalashnikov, and the recovery of 198 bullets. Additionally, 4 cases of gambling were registered, with the recovery of an amount totaling Rs. 3,445,500.

During the same month, the police conducted operations against 4 dacoit gangs, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects and the recovery of an amount totaling Rs. 1,27,71,000 from the accused. Attock police also recovered stolen goods worth Rs. 3,29,00,000 in October and returned them to their rightful owners.