Balochistan CM hails Allama Iqbal’s role in promoting Muslim unity

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday lauded the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that the poet of the East has always installed courage and bravery in Muslims through his speech and unity through his poetry.

In a message on the occasion of Iqbal’s birth anniversary, Domki said that Iqbal’s poetry is dominated by the element of community, adding that he has always taught Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of their ancestors and follow their teachings.

The caretaker CM said that Iqbal was the first to present the concept of the twonation theory and through his poetry, promoted the impression that Muslims have a unique status and their way of life and religious prayers are different from other nations of the subcontinent. He said that the Muslims of the subcontinent realized the dream of getting a separate state for themselves by following Iqbal’s teachings. Domki urged the youth of today to understand Iqbal’s philosophy and work for the country’s security, development, and prosperity while fully utilising their abilities and qualifications. The chief minister also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and said that the people of Balochistan always stand by the side of the army and their security agencies, who have sacrificed their lives for lasting peace and stability in the country.