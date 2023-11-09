Book on deconstructing culture, communication in global south launched at UoG

GUJRAT - A book launch ceremony was held at the Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat to celebrate the release of “The Handbook of Research on Deconstructing Culture and Communication in the Global South,” authored by Dr. Muhammad Yousaf from the university’s Center for Media & Communication Studies (CMCS).

Among the distinguished guests were senior journalists, communication teachers, and researchers, including Prof. Dr. Bushra Hameed ur- Rehman, ImtiazAlam, Prof. Dr. HasanRazaShirazi, Ahmed Waleed, Dr. Naveed Iqbal Chaudhry, Director of Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid, and others. The ceremony was presided over by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Faisal MehmoodMirza.

The speakers at the event commended Dr. Muhammad Yousaf for emphasizing the role of the Global South in knowledge creation in comparison to the Global North, as presented in his 400-page edited research book. Senior journalist ImtiazAlam stressed that critical thinking is fundamental to producing highquality academic research. He emphasized that breaking away from outdated cultures and traditions is essential for the reconstruction of knowledge and challenging prevailing norms and ideas.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Hameed ur Rahman highlighted the book’s value as a reference source for both teachers and students. She lauded Dr. Yousaf’s dedication and intellect, emphasizing his emergence as a prominent researcher and author in mass communication and media studies.

Prof. Dr. HasanRazaShirazi emphasized the significance of facts created on social media platforms in shaping public opinion. He urged researchers to consider local trends and attitudes for qualitative research and better problem-solving.