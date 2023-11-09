Thursday, November 09, 2023
Caretaker PM in Uzbekistan to attend ECO Summit today

Caretaker PM in Uzbekistan to attend ECO Summit today
Web Desk
10:51 AM | November 09, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is in Tashkent, Uzbekistan will attend the 16th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) today.

The Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will present Pakistan's vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

The Prime Minister will attend the reception organized in honor of the leaders of the ECO countries.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also meet President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in which bilateral relations, regional and global issues will be discussed.

The Prime Minister is also expected to leave for the historic city of Samarkand today, where he will visit the shrine of Hazrat Imam Bukhari.   

