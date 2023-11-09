CCPO reviews police operations

LAHORE - A performance review meeting of Cantt and Model Town Divisions was held at Capital City Police Office under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana (CCPO) Lahore. The CCPO made a detailed review of the performance of both divisions and gave warning to SHO Manawan and SHO Barki to improve their performance. He also directed the SPs to give targets to police officers regularly every month. CCPO Lahore ordered to launch a grand operation against drug dealers and issued strict instructions to take effective action against gangs involved in motorcycle theft. He gave instructions to arrest criminals, absconders, drug paddlers and also focus for the improvement of recoveries. He further directed to improve the quality of investigation and said that the in-charge investigation should perform their duties with professional approach so that the requirements of justice are fulfilled and people get relief.