CDA imposes unannounced ban on land affectees’ property transfers

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has instituted an unannounced ban on the transfer of properties allotted to land affectees during the tenure of former Member Estate, Afnan Alam Khan, leaving hundreds of buyers in uncertainty.

The CDA disposed of its plots through open auctions or allotted them to affected persons, which were subsequently sold in the open market. Affected persons are individuals whose land was acquired by the CDA, and they received plots in compensation.

The transfer of ownership of plots through open auctions is proceeding as usual. However, in the case of plots allotted to land-affected persons, the process has been halted.

Sources have indicated that, while there is no formal written ban, a message from higher authorities has conveyed the stoppage of property ownership transfers for plots allotted during the tenure of the former Member Estate.

This situation has prompted a strong reaction from the real estate agents’ association. They gathered in protest at the civic authority’s premises against this unannounced ban on transferring titles in the land affectees’ sector.

The association’s leadership also met with Chairman CDA, Captain (Retired) Anwar-ul-Haq, and the incumbent Member Estate to express their grievances. They were assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

The real estate agents’ association argued that if any wrongdoing had occurred in the recent past, it should be specifically identified and those responsible held accountable, rather than stopping the entire process in general.

It is worth mentioning that former Member Estate Afnan Alam Khan, along with several other officers of the land and rehabilitation directorate, is currently under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over a scandal involving the alleged fraudulent allotment of land worth billions of rupees in sector E-11.

However, the anti-corruption watchdog, instead of solely focusing on that specific case, has requested details of all allotments, changes of plot locations, and other information related to his tenure in general from the CDA.

The FIA has also asked the CDA to provide details of all posts, additional charges, and look-after charges held by Afnan Alam during his time at the CDA. They have requested information about all officers who worked under Mr. Alam’s supervision and all complaints received against Afnan Alam or officers working under his supervision.

Furthermore, the FIA has summoned details of all awards for built-up properties and land awarded during his tenure, a list of commercial and residential plots for which any dues and charges were waived, and the list of commercial properties that were restored and changes of trade for commercial properties.

The details of all news clippings and advertisements related to the Estate and Land Directorate during Afnan Alam’s tenure as a member were also requested, as well as the details of all lease extensions granted during his tenure.

When contacted, the incumbent Member Estate, Tariq Salam Marwat, explained that the FIA is investigating the affairs of the land and rehabilitation directorate and has requested numerous records. Therefore, they are currently unable to process certain cases. He did mention that they are waiting for clearance from the FIA, after which all pending cases will be handled, but with extra care to avoid creating third-party rights on files currently under investigation.