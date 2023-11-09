Children march to express solidarity with Palestinian counterparts

KARACHI-“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” echoed in Karachi as tens of thousands of students chanted the slogan at the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi’s children march, here on Wednesday.

The JI Karachi took out the children march to express solidarity with Palestinian children as at least half of the over 10,000 people killed in Gaza by Israeli bombardments, during the fresh wave of terrorism, are children. The participants of the march chanted slogans against the Israeli war crimes in Gaza. The children were also carrying banners, placards and artworks - highlighting the Israeli brutalities. On the occasion, several schools deposited generous donations by the students for the people of Gaza. Medical response camps were setup, whereas water vans and ambulances were also made available at the venue. Several students delivered speeches, recited poems and a Karate show was also held at the stage.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman shed light in detail on the spirit of Muslim Umma and hypocrisy of the rulers in Muslim block of the world. He said that some two billion Muslims live on the globe with strong armies, weaponry and even nukes.

He said that despite all the might, Muslim rulers and generals have lost their weight just because of their coward nature and selfishness. On the other hand, he added, the Western governments have sided with Israel despite all her crimes against humanity in Gaza and other parts of Palestine. However, he lauded all the people of conscience who have been protesting against Israel across the world. He said that Israel was an illegitimate and terrorist state.