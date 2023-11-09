Chunian police apprehend Kaleemi Cobra Gang, recover cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones

CHUNIAN - Acting under the directive of DPO Kasur and following the instructions of DSP Circle Chunian, the Chunian police arrested Kaleem, known as Kaleemi Cobra, the leader of a notorious dacoit gang. In a significant operation, they managed to recover a substantial amount of cash, four motorcycles, and numerous mobile phones.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of SHO Abid Mehmood Chhina, President of the Chunian Police Station. Three members of the dacoit gang, Kaleem, Arif (also known as Buti), and Rauf (aka Rufa), were apprehended. Alongside the arrests, illegal weapons were seized, along with four lakh rupees in cash, four motorcycles, six mobile phones, and various other stolen items.

The accused were responsible for forming a gang of robbers that carried out armed crimes in the region. Kaleem Cobra and Buti, in particular, have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them for offenses like theft, robbery, and dacoity across various police stations in the Kasur district, totaling more than a dozen cases. During the investigation, the accused provided information related to over 14 incidents within the jurisdiction of the Sadar Thana Chunian, and further inquiries into their criminal activities are ongoing.