Thursday, November 09, 2023
Commissioner stresses DCs to activate their administration

Agencies
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR -The Divisional Commis­sioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday has directed the all deputy com­missioners to activate their district administration and asking the reasons about failure to enforce the official prices notified by their of­fices and retailers continue to overcharge inflation-hit consumers. The commis­sioner directed the deputy commissioner of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki dis­tricts to take appropriate action for the redressal of the situation as directed by the chief minister Sindh.

