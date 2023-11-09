Commissioner stresses DCs to activate their administration

SUKKUR -The Divisional Commis­sioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday has directed the all deputy com­missioners to activate their district administration and asking the reasons about failure to enforce the official prices notified by their of­fices and retailers continue to overcharge inflation-hit consumers. The commis­sioner directed the deputy commissioner of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki dis­tricts to take appropriate action for the redressal of the situation as directed by the chief minister Sindh.