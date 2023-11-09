Thursday, November 09, 2023
Court seizes Siraj Durrani’s security deposit in appointments case

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) confiscated security deposit of Agha Siraj Durrani in Lyari Medical University illegal appointments case on Wednesday. The high court had granted protective bail to Siraj Durrani and ordered him to surrender before the accountability court within 10 days, on November 30, 2021, the bench observed.
“Seemingly, Agha Siraj has failed in compliance of the court order,” the high court bench observed.
The court rejected Agha Siraj Durrani’s plea for return of the security deposit and confiscated Rs1 million amount. The counsel of the petitioner said that Agha Siraj was intending to surrender but could not appear before the court in accountability case. “You failed to surrender, now you have to face the consequences,” Justice Zafar Ahmad Rajpur remarked.

OUR STAFF REPORT

