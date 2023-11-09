Dacoit killed in police encounter

BAHAWALNAGAR - An alleged dacoit was killed during a reported police encounter near Chak Madrasa Noor Sir Road, while another dacoit managed to flee the scene. According to police sources, two dacoits allegedly riding a motorcycle were stopped by patrolling police. The accused reportedly opened fire on the police party. In retaliatory fire, a dacoit was killed on the spot and another managed to escape from the scene. A police officer was also injured and shifted to the hospital. The police cordoned off the area and started searching for the fugitive dacoit. The dead accused was identified as Azhar alias Azhari. Meanwhile, at least 23 people, including women, were injured in a series of dog bite incidents in the Mandi Sadiqganj area of Bahawalnagar on Wednesday. The injured include Ghulam Hussain, Chirag Shah, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Bilal, Thobia Bibi, and others who were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Residents of the area have expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dogs in the city, which they say pose a serious threat to their safety, especially for children and pedestrians. They have called on the local authorities to take immediate action to control the stray dog population.